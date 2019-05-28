Rahul to visit Wayanad to thank electorate on poll win

Rahul Gandhi, who won from Kerala's seat in the recently-concluded election, is likely to visit his constituency to thank the electorate at the end of this week or early next week, a said on Tuesday.

The senior told IANS: "A programme of is being finalised for his tour to "

He said the during his visit to will visit all the seven Assembly constituencies of Wayanad to thank the people.

The leader said that Gandhi's visit is planned for either Saturday or Sunday or early next week.

"However, his programme will be prepared once he gives the dates to us," he added.

Gandhi had contested on two seats in this election. He won from Wayanad with a record margin of 4,31,770 votes. The defeated his rival of the who secured 2,74,597 votes. Gandhi received 7,06,367 votes.

However, Gandhi lost from his family pocket borough in to BJP's Smriti Irani by a margin of 55,000 votes.

Party and other leaders on Monday handed over the certificate of victory from Wayanad on Monday at his residence.

--IANS

aks/kr

