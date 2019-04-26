Notorious woman cheat who skipped court hearings, held

Police have arrested a notorious woman cheat who has been declared a proclaimed offender in over four cases by a local court here, a said on Friday.

"The accused, Priyanka Chopra, was arrested on a tip-off from South City of Gurugram where she was hiding to evade her arrest", of Police (South) said.

"In January, four orders were received at station from for the registration of cases against for skipping court hearings", the DCP added.

"The police team started to verify the antecedents of given in the complaint cases. Several raids were conducted at her given address, where it was learned from the neighbours that she has vacated the rented accommodation", Kumar added.

"During investigations, it was found that Priyanka is evading arrest and is regularly changing mobile numbers and places of stay", he said, adding that further inquiries are underway.

--IANS

sp/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)