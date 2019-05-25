33% women to enter Lok Sabha from Odisha

Odisha is sending 33 per cent women to the after the just held Seven women have been elected from the 21 parliamentary seats in the state.

While five women won from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), two emerged victorious from the

The BJP winners are Aparajita Sarangi from Bhubaneswar and Sangeeta Singhdeo from Bolangir.

The BJD's winning candidates, include Pramila Bisoi from Aska, Chandrani Murmu from Keonjhar, Rajashree Mallick from Jagatsinghpur, Sarmistha Sethy from Jajpur and Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak.

Thirty three per cent women making it to the lower House from Odisha is significant, what with the Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third (or 33.33 per cent) of all seats for women in the and the state assemblies, still pending in Parliament.

fielded seven women (33 per cent of the party's total candidates) in the elections. Of these five got elected.

The BJD has secured 12 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP won eight and the managed to get one.

Out of the 146 Assembly seats, the BJD won 112, while the BJP bagged 23 and secured nine seats. The and an won one seat each.

--IANS

cd/mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)