Oil prices tumble amid surging US crude inventories

plummeted on Wednesday, as the market was roiled by a surprising buildup in US crude stockpiles amid growing fears over weakening demands caused by persistent trade frictions.

Both US crude and Brent crude slumped more than one US dollar, settling nearly 3.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent lower on daily basis, the reported.

In particular, US at 51.68 dollars per barrel plunged over 20 per cent from its April peak to hit the lowest level since January, thus sliding into a bear market territory.

A bear market is defined as a 20 per cent decline or more in relevant benchmark readings from a recent high.

US shot up by 6.8 million barrels from the previous week, the reported.

For the week ending May 31, the stockpiles registered 483.3 million barrels, about 6 per cent above the five year average for this time of year.

The Intermediate for July delivery sank 1.8 US dollars to settle at 51.68 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery tumbled 1.34 dollars to close at 60.63 dollars a barrel on the ICE Futures Exchange.

