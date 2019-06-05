Power ministry signs MoU with Ahmedabad civic body on electric vehicles

Union Power Ministrys joint venture (EESL) on the World Environment Day on Wednesday signed up a partnership with Municipal Corporation (AMC) to establish enabling infrastructure for launch of (EV) in the city over a period of 10 years.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding for the purpose, the AMC and EESL would work together to fast-track the adoption of in by installing around 100 public and promoting on rental and purchase basis in AMC areas.

Municipal signed the MoU agreement in the presence of Chief Minister and EESL's (Projects) Venkatesh Dwivedi.

The EESL would make the entire investment for services along with the operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure, while the AMC would provide for the space to set up the charging infrastructure and provision of requisite power connections including load sanctions and meter connections, an official press release said.

With these EVs, the is expected to save over 4.46 tonnes of CO2 emissions per per year.

Several states in have released policies for promoting adoption of EVs in their respective states. The Government is also working towards introducing a policy for the promotion of (EV).

Under EESL's EV programme, it has completed tender processes to procure 10,000 Till date, 1,408 have been deployed across the country and are under registration. For charging e-cars, 286 AC & 142 DC chargers have also been commissioned.

EESL has signed agreements with various PSUs, government departments, State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the press release said.

