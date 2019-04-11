Samsung users moving to Pixel, OnePlus: Counterpoint

and are catching up and giving stiff competition to in the US as over one-third of users who bought the 3 and the 6T during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018 previously owned Samsung, said a new report by Counterpoint

According to Counterpoint's "US Churn Tracker", less than one in five people who bought either device was a previous user.

In Q4 2018, accounted for 7.3 per cent of Verizon's total sales while the 6T made up 2.4 per cent of T-Mobile's total sales. Each device signalled an appetite for more diversity in premium device product line-ups from consumers.

"The newest Pixel line-up was certainly successful in terms of disrupting the premium market space at Google invested a lot of marketing money during Q4 2018, resulting in strong sales of the Google Pixel 3 line-up. Over half of all new Pixel 3 owners came from Samsung," Jeff Fieldhack, Director at Counterpoint Research, said in a statement.

"The Pixel was built to lead innovation and be a device to sway the iOS base over to Over 80 per cent of volumes are coming from its partners," Fieldhack added.

A total of 31 per cent of Pixel 3 sales came from previous Galaxy S7 owners.

"Both the Pixel and show that there is room to innovate in the market. While and are dwarfing others in size, marketing spends, and consumer perception, there are pockets of users that are still interested in alternatives," Fieldhack noted.

