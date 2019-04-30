Price war in premium phone segment heats up in India

In a sign of intense competition in the segment in India, the price gaps among the top brands are narrowing ahead of the launch of 7 series on May 14.

Apple, and have recently cut the prices of their in

has even reduced the price of XR by up to Rs 23,000.

"Global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are now looking at more seriously when it comes to the segment," Hanish Bhatia, Senior Analyst, Devices and Ecosystem, Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

"Price cuts are a part of the pricing strategy to trim down the huge price gap between competitor offerings," Bhatia added.

The market in is the world's second biggest after China, but the premium segment (above Rs 35,000) constituted just three per cent of this market that shipped 142.3 million units in 2018, according to the market research firm (IDC).

This relatively smaller market is definitely less crowded than the budget segment, but that does not mean the competition is less intense.

Taking the price war, earlier this month started offering a "promotional offer" to bring down the cost of its Rs 76,900 XR (64GB) by as much as Rs 23,000.

South Korean Samsung, which according to Counterpoint Research, surpassed to become the premium segment's number one in the first quarter of 2019, also slashed its prices sharply for its line.

line now starts at Rs 46,900, thanks to cashbacks of up to Rs 11,000, announced last week.

"In case of Samsung, the discount trend on S10 series is similar to last year, when it launched discount offers for S9 series. However, is pushing its low-end flagship XR, keeping it marginally above range," Bhatia said.

"At the same time, upcoming launches are anticipated to come at a higher price tag compared to last year. This means the price gaps between competitor offerings will be minimized this year," he added.

The base variant of OnePlus 6 was launched last year at Rs 34,999. The price of Pixel 3 came down up to Rs 56,880 from a starting price of Rs 71,000 when it was launched last year.

"Ultimately, consumers will have an option to choose among three premium brands at an additional delta cost of 10-15k for each brand -- OnePlus, Samsung and Apple. Meanwhile, and are also making attempts to penetrate the premium market," Bhatia said.

According to Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and at techARC, the price cut in the present models has to do more with the preparation for the arrival of the next model in the series.

"Mostly this is the time when brands start phasing out the incumbent model and prepare for the arrival of the next in the series. As a consequence, they reduce the prices to make it potentially available for the next layer of prospective buyers," he added.

