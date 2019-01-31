Only new alternative can defeat BJP in Haryana: Kejriwal

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the by-election result from Jind shows that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP in Haryana but only a new political alternative can.

"The result in Jind shows that the Congress cannot defeat the BJP. Only a new political alternative can overthrow the BJP," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP won the Jind seat on Thursday in a multi-cornered contest.

At the second slot was Digivijay Singh Chautala of the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP), a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) who contested the election with AAP's support.

The talks between the AAP and JJP are on for an alliance in Haryana for the coming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

