oraimo releases wireless earbuds 'OEB-E99D' at Rs 2,999

In a bid to deliver a superior audio experience at an affordable price, giant Holdings' smart accessories arm, oraimo on Friday launched its "Airbuds OEB-E99D" at Rs 2,999.

The device that comes with portable charging case that automatically charge the earbuds on the go, has been made available starting Friday across India, oraimo said.

"We are extremely happy to empower our customers by bringing them superior music experience that disrupts industry standard by couple of octaves in the segment," Puneet Gupta, Business Head, oraimo Accessories India, said in a statement.

"Oraimo Airbuds is designed to give its users a superlative experience through very light, hassle free comfortable fit and long lasting battery. It is an ideal pick for those who are always on the go and its stylish ear hooks prevent the earbuds from falling," Gupta added.

Ergonomically designed, the oraimo Airbuds comes packed with cushioned ear tips and comfortable ear design along with HD quality sound, secure fit and latest version V5.0.

These ear buddies feature a 50mAh battery that delivers six hours of playtime, coupled with a portable charging case that boasts multiple charges that gives up to 24 hours of music playtime and 100 hours' standby, oraimo said.

The device is also available on Amazon, the company added.

oraimo said it is offering one-year replacement warranty on its power banks, Bluetooth-enabled devices (earphones and speakers), batteries, drives, chargers, and wearable devices, as well as a six-month replacement warranty for its data cables and earphones and life time replacement for its cards.

