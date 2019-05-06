Over 26% voting in Bihar LS polls (12 p.m.)

recorded 26.33 per cent voting on Monday in the five hours of polling to the state's five constituencies in the fifth phase of the elections, according to officials.

Voting was underway for the Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran seats amid tight security. Polling started at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

So far, voting has been peaceful, with no reports of violence from anywhere, according to the police.

In this phase, more than 87 lakh voters would decide the fate of 82 candidates.

In Saran, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Chandrika Rai, of party supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, is pittied against senior

In Muzaffarpur, the BJP's sitting is contesting against Raj Bhushan Choudhary, fielded by the (VIP) under the opposition

In the Hajipur seat, (LJP) candidate is being challenged by the RJD's Shiv Paras is the younger brother of LJP Ram Vilas Paswan, who decided not to contest for the first time in more than four decades.

Instead of a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition in Madhubani, rebel candidate has made the battle triangular.

Sitamarhi will see a fight between the JDU's and the RJD's

--IANS

