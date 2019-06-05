JUST IN
Pakistan Foreign Secretary prays at Jama Masjid

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday offered Eid prayers at the 17th century Jama Masjid here, diplomatic sources said.

Mahmood, who arrived here on Tuesday night on a three-day private visit to India, is scheduled to return to Pakistan on Friday, the sources said.

Mahmood took part in the Eid prayers with his children who study in Delhi.

Mahmood was Pakistan's High Commissioner in India before taking charge as Foreign Secretary in April this year.

