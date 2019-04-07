PM Modi helps to develop Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Kumar on Sunday praised for acting against terror and working for the common people.

Campaigning in the Jamui, Kishanganj and Bhagalpur parliamentary constituencies, Kumar, also the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief, attacked the opposition for its "baseless talks" and termed the manifesto "useless" as what it had was "difficult to implement".

" has taken action against terror. He had responded timely and countered terror," he said at the election meetings.

Lauding for working for the common people, especially in the state, he appealed to the people to support and vote for the in the polls.

Kumar, who is one of the main star campaigners of NDA in Bihar, asked people with folded hands to give his 'mazdoori' (wages) in the form of votes.

"We have come to seek votes from you on the basis of the work. I have done development work in last 13 years and I am seeking wages for it from you," he said, adding that his government constructed roads to connect all villages, provided and was working to provide clean drinking water, and established rule of law and harmony in the state.

He also noted the work towards women empowerment in the state by reserving a 35 per cent quota for women in government jobs to 50 per cent in Panchayati Raj institutions.

"It resulted in women coming out of their homes and joining the mainstream of society.. it is common now to see girls in groups going to schools and colleges, which was unbelievable earlier."

He also targeted the opposition, mainly leaders for using objectionable words against him and Modi during the election campaign and advised them to use decent language.

