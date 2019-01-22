Ponting compares Pant with Gilchrist

Promising Test stumper Rishabh Pant's brief but impressive career in red ball has earned him a lot of accolades with former comparing the keeper with none other than the legendary

Pant, who on Tuesday won the ICC Men's Emerging Award, is one of the only three Indian cricketers to be named in the ICC Test team of the Year, led by Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the third Indian to feature in the famed XI.

in his praise for Pant said the southpaw, who has already belted two overseas Test centuries -- in England and -- will surpass former Mahendra Singh Dhoni's tally of six Test tons.

"He is a real talent and an incredibly good ball striker. He has got a really good game sense as well. He is someone who could play a lot of Test for across formats. He has got to do a bit of work on his keeping and he will also become a better batsman," was quoted as saying by the ICC website.

"We talk about Dhoni all the time and his impact on Indian He played a lot of Tests for India but made only six Test hundreds.

"This kid will make a lot more Test hundreds than that. We talk about him in the commentary box and he is sort of like another Adam Glichrist," he added.

Gilchrist also hailed Pant saying the Indian wicketkeeper is one he would "happily pay to watch".

"He's a that is at the start of his journey so he'll learn these particular parts of the game and he'll learn that there's always more time than what you think, but he's got a great foundation to be a successful "

"He's a that I would happily pay to watch," he said.

Pant recently equalled England's and South Africa's AB de Villiers to effect 11 dismissals -- the most by any wicketkeeper in Tests -- against in the Adelaide Test.

The 21-year-old was also hailed by former India and current India A Rahul Dravid, who said the southpaw possesses the "temperament and skill" to bat differently.

"He is obviously a very talented He showed in three or four innings that he was willing to bat differently. We all know the way he bats. Even in the 2017-18 season when he got over 900 runs his strike rate was 100 plus and we have seen him bat similarly in the IPL as well," Dravid said.

"He showed that he could bat differently. He has the temperament and skills to bat differently. He is always going to be an attacking player but reading of the situation when you are playing red-ball cricket is required," he added.

