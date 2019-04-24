Poorna, Nikohl to star in LGBTQ drama 'Alia's Birth'

Indian Poorna and "The Bold Type" star will lead a LGBTQ drama "Alias Birth".

will also appear in the drama by It is set to begin shooting in soon, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The drama's logline reads: "A rocky relationship between a female couple forces them to spend the night apart."

Abbas is excited to be working with such "incredible talents".

"This film will be different than anything I've ever made so, I'm very excited to be bringing it to life and shedding some light on a very personal story," he added.

Abbas will produce via his recently formed ArabQ Films, an Arab-based LGBTQ-focused banner, along with Bolivian production company Anacronica, headed by Quim Del Rio and Nakai Mirtenbaum.

