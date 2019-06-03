Swiggy launches 'Daily' app for homestyle meals

Homegrown delivery start-up on Monday launched " Daily", an app to give consumers access to a variety of simple homestyle prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.

Launched in Gurugram, the service will expand to and in the coming months, said.

The app allows users to schedule their in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription.

"There is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, for our daily needs," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Swiggy said the app will list over 30 options for every meal.

The platform will include meal options from a mix of organised vendors like Homely, Lunchly, Fig, iDabba and Caloriesmart, popular like Dial a Meal and Dailymeals.in that specialise in fit for daily consumption and expert home chefs like Sumita's Food Planet, Mrs. Ahmed's Kitchen and Shachi Jain.

"The daily meal subscription market in is highly unorganised with multiple and home chefs operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth," said Alok Jain, in Residence at Swiggy.

"Daily is the first in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue," Jain added.

