'Starry eyed' Gurdaspur awaits Sunny Deol

may be one of the least developed constituencies in but it does not lack a fascination for Bollywood bigwigs.

Having elected as its (MP) four times from 1998 to 2014, voters are now awaiting the arrival of Sunny Deol, the new film star the BJP has chosen as its

Sunny Deol, who has done blockbuster movies such as 'Border', 'Betaab', 'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' and 'Ghayal', replaces former Khanna, who died in April 2017.

"We will not only get to see but also the evergreen hero (Sunny's father), his brother and other members of the film fraternity during the campaign," said Jugraj Singh, a youth from town.

Sunny Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, 62, was born in near in October 1956.

Though had his own star appeal, his sons, and Rahul Khanna, gave it a boost during campaigning.

He stormed the bastion on his electoral debut in 1998, defeating five-time

Khanna remained popular in the constituency despite accusations of being away from the constituency most of the time. Strangely, even during Khanna's absence from the area, his wife Kavita worked extensively in

Following his death, the BJP chose Swarn Singh Salariya, a Mumbai-based millionaire businessman, as its candidate for the October 2017 bypoll, over Khanna's widow, Salariya lost the bypoll to candidate by over 1.93 lakh votes.

