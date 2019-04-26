OPPO unveils F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers edition

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Friday launched a new F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition smartphone in collaboration with Marvel Studios.
Priced at Rs 27,990, the design of the smartphone is named Space Blue -- blue background covered with an intricate hexagonal pattern at the back.
It features gradient effects as the colour changes in different lights -- from steel blue in the middle to midnight blue on both sides.
"The bold red Avengers 'A' collides with the blue background to form the classic red-blue colour-blocking and also echoes the red switch button on the side, highlighting the Avengers' logo," said the company.
Each smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is equipped with a Captain America-themed case with extra protection and durability.
F11 Pro sports 48MP+5MP dual rear sensors for low-light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.
The F11 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs ColorOS 6 -- Oppo's operating system (OS).
