OPPO unveils F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers edition

Chinese maker on Friday launched a new F11 Pro Limited Edition in collaboration with

Priced at Rs 27,990, the design of the is named Space Blue -- blue background covered with an intricate hexagonal pattern at the back.

It features gradient effects as the colour changes in different lights -- from in the middle to midnight blue on both sides.

"The bold red 'A' collides with the blue background to form the classic red-blue colour-blocking and also echoes the red switch button on the side, highlighting the Avengers' logo," said the company.

Each smartphone with 6GB and 128GB ROM is equipped with a America-themed case with extra protection and durability.

F11 Pro sports dual rear sensors for low-light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

The F11 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs -- Oppo's (OS).

--IANS

na/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)