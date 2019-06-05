Security beefed up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

has turned into a virtual fortress ahead of the 35th anniversary of on June 6, with more than 3,000 security personnel deployed and police maintaining a hawk-eyed vigil in sensitive areas.

The had carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the complex here.

Amid apprehensions that Sikh hardliners might create trouble in the complex, more than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, police officials said on Wednesday.

Flag marches are also being conducted in several areas and surveillance of vulnerable areas is being carried out through CCTV cameras, they said.

The officials said policemen have been deployed at all the entry and exit points of the city, including the airport, the railway station and the city bypass.

Vehicles coming into the city from outside are being checked to prevent the entry of any miscreants, they added.

Jathedar of Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs), Giani Harpreet Singh, and president, Gobind Singh Longowal, Wednesday appealed to the Sikh community to maintain peace while observing the anniversary of

Parallel Jathedar of Akal Takht, Dhian Singh Mand, said that he would participate in the event.

The SGPC has also deployed its task force within the complex to avert any untoward incident.

It is also checking the antecedents of devotees who have come to the Golden Temple for a night stay as part of its measures to keep a check on troublemakers.

Deputy said a ban has been imposed on carrying any arms, including sharp-edged weapons, for the next five days in the city.

Security personnel have been maintaining strict vigil after two motorcycle-borne dumped a bag containing two hand grenades and fled when they were asked to stop at a check post near an Indo-Pak border village here on Monday.

Police suspect that a militant outfit, Khalistan Liberation Force, is trying to create disturbance in in view of

Radical Sikh outfit, Dal Khalsa, has called for a shut down in on Thursday to protest the action in the Golden Temple.

