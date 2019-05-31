NBA Finals to be livestreamed on social media in India

The (NBA) has announced that Finals 2019 will be livestreamed for fans in for the first time on Facebook, and YouTube.

Beginning with game 1 of Finals 2019 on Friday, all games featuring the and two-time defending Champion will be available to fans in for free across accounts on ( com/nbaIndia), ( com/nba) and YouTube (youtube.com/nba) with English commentary.

Finals will be broadcast live in on channels including TEN 1, TEN 3 and SONY ESPN.

All games on SONY TEN 3 will be available with Hindi commentary.

"We are always looking to provide our passionate fans in India with more ways to experience the excitement of our games," said Diane Gotua, NBA

"Streaming this historic match-up on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, along with broadcasting the games across SONY will deliver unprecedented access to Finals," he added.

