Punjab to strengthen Special Operations Group

-
ALSO READ
Relations can't improve till Pak Army is tamed: Amarinder
Amarinder warns Pakistan, vows to protect Punjab
Punjab CM pay tributes to heroes of Saragarhi battle
Punjab CM announces special drives against drug menace
KLF operative held for Amritsar blast, Amarinder blames ISI-backed militants
-
To strengthen the state's operational preparedness to counter non-traditional terror threats, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to merge the 1st Commando Battalion into the Special Operations Group.
The merger will place an additional burden of Rs 16.54 crore for modernization and upgrading of weapons, besides incentivisation of the specialised force, an official statement said.
An announcement in this regard was made at a meeting here to review the overall police preparedness to deal with terror related contingencies. Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan.
--IANS
vg/pg/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU