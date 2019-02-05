JUST IN
SC slams Home Ministry, refuses to extend NRC deadline again

Business Standard

Punjab to strengthen Special Operations Group

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

To strengthen the state's operational preparedness to counter non-traditional terror threats, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to merge the 1st Commando Battalion into the Special Operations Group.

The merger will place an additional burden of Rs 16.54 crore for modernization and upgrading of weapons, besides incentivisation of the specialised force, an official statement said.

An announcement in this regard was made at a meeting here to review the overall police preparedness to deal with terror related contingencies. Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 20:24 IST

