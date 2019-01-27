Queiroz to mark 100th match as Iran head coach

will mark his 100th match as head of Iran's national team in the game against on Monday.

The Portuguese will reach the milestone when take on at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-finals, reports

took over the national team in April 2011 and his team defeated 1-0 in a friendly match in his first match as Iran's

Under Queiroz, have won 60 matches and suffered 12 losses beside 27 draws.

The 65-year-old steered the team to back-to-back qualifications for for the first time in Iran's history.

also coached the Iran national team in the 2015 AFC Asian Cup, where they lost to in a penalty shootout in the competition's quarterfinals.

