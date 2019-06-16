Radicalisation comes closer home (Column: Spy's Eye)

There are fresh Intelligence warnings about Islamic radicals attempting to enter into through the sea route off the coast of Investigations into the horrendous terror attacks made on congregations in and around Colombo, resulting in a huge loss of life and limb, are meanwhile unraveling the scale of foreign and domestic planning as well as resource mobilisation that had gone into that covert offensive. The Islamic radicals chose soft targets but gave a message loud and clear that they were set to take on their US-led adversaries outside of the two theatres of 'war on terror' - and

The Colombo blasts are linked with the geo-political scene of and must now go deeply into all that could possibly threaten the future of peace on the Indian sub continent. A disquieting trend here is that the numerous groups of Islamic fundamentalists in the region that earlier existed in parallel with the radicals operating under the umbrella of or ISIS, are giving their silent endorsement to the latter's call for Jehad. There is no criticism of the radicals - who are Wahabis - from within the Muslim world beyond an occasional repeat of the parroted line that 'terrorists were not true Muslims'.

It is a matter of deep concern for that there is a rapid rise of in the region, which in terms of extremism can match Wahabism. basically calls upon the Muslims to go back to the fundamentals of Islam that prevailed in the puritanic period of the Pious Caliphs and shun the 'unIslamic' practices that had developed under the influence of other religions. It is opposed to the tradition of Mazar and Dargah worship that Sufism had brought with it in some distant past. This is the transition that is now visible in in particular.

As already mentioned, and Wahabism both represent the same degree of Islamic extremism except that the latter is staunchly anti-West as it carries the historical memory of the first Jehad of the modern period that some leading Ulema, including of Arabia, had launched in the Nineteenth Century to oppose the Western encroachment on the Muslim lands. These Ulema were the first to call for a return to the golden period of Islam and declare that the political decline of the Muslim world was due to the deviation of Muslims and their rulers from the true faith.

Islamic radicals of today are still motivated by that recall and consider the US-led West and their allies as their prime enemies. which earned the ire of radicals for its deep collaboration with the US, pursued the strategy of funding a pan-Islamic movement through the (OIC) that promoted Salafism to compete with the Wahabi appeal of the revivalist radicals. Salafism derives from al-Salaf - the companions of the Prophet.

The 'war on terror' launched by the US following 9/11 underlined the divide in the Muslim world between these two streams of extremism - one differing from the other only on the issue of political opposition to the US-led West. The Islamic fundamentalists backed by the Saudis, who are on the right side of the US, advanced the line originally taken by the likes of of and his admirer on the Indian subcontinent that an Islamic State could live in 'competition not conflict' with the West. This did not, however, come in the way of Salafism pursuing the cause of puritanic Islam with full force. From the point of view of the democratic world, the thrust of extremism in the Muslim world is a problem of geo-political dimension - for India it represents an imminent threat.

The blasts highlight the new reality that the Salafi outfits including Lashkar-e-Toiba as also of that is now subservient to LeT, had no inclination to go along with the US any more in the battle against the Islamic radicals represented by the Al-Qaeda- combine and the in and This was primarily because the radicals or Wahabis did have a place on the Islamic spectrum that could not be disregarded. When declared 'war on terror' he wanted the allies in the Muslim world to combat the radicals at home and heavily funded countries like to encourage them to take to the path of democracy. had to be coerced to join in. It took money but only pretended to be fighting the Al-Qaeda- combine - after all it was Pakistan that had installed the in to lead the Afghan Emirate in 1996.

Trouble had soon arisen at Kabul, however, as the Al-Qaeda-Taliban combine showed its anti-US fangs and invited retaliation from the West, which laid the run-up to 9/11. Pakistan's main focus, meanwhile, was on replication of Afghan Jehad in for settling scores with India. It lost no time in sending in the Mujahideen belonging to outfits under its control such as LeT, and HuM into the Valley. These, as mentioned earlier, had been funded by during the Afghan war and had no particular quarrel with the US. With this, a phase began in when Salafi hardline would supplant the Sufi traditions of Kashmiriyat. A telling change in the atmospherics of the Valley saw the leaders of the two major fronts of in Kashmir - of HuM and of Dukhtaran-e-Millat - taking orders directly from Hafiz Sayeed, the Pak-based supremo of the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The Pentagon, on its part, continued to believe, however, that the army was serious about putting down the Taliban- axis - as an ally in the 'war on terror' - and the US therefore ignored for long India's concerns on cross border terror in Kashmir. It is only under the regime of that the duplicitous role of Pakistan was called out and in the process the distinction between 'good terrorists' and 'bad terrorists' abandoned for good -to India's great relief. As India under Narendra Modi's leadership decided to take Pakistan on and isolate this rogue neighbour in the world community, the army-ISI duo took to manoeuvring both Salafi extremists and the Wahabi radicals for destabilising India.

Pakistan's strategy of using extremists of all hues across the Islamic spectrum needs a deeper probe and analysis. This is a major security challenge for the in its second tenure. The collusion of Sri Lanka's National Tawheed Jamaat(NTJ) in the Colombo blasts that were owned by ISIS, is of significance for us. NTJ is an offspring of Tawheed Jamaat(SLTJ) - a known Salafi fundamentalist organisation openly supporting the Jehad of SLTJ had close organisational links with Tamil Nadu Tawheed Jamaat(TNTJ) - the two outfits hosting each other's leaders. The High Commission in Colombo is known to have acted as a conduit between ISI and and also attempted to instigate Islamic militancy in in Indian Subcontinent(AQIS) headed by a former member of Darul Uloom Deoband operates out of Pakistan under the patronage of ISI. Pak ISI has had a hand in propping up ISIS flags in Zakir Musa of South Kashmir, since eliminated by security forces, had transited from being a of to becoming the of Al-Qaeda in Kashmir. ISI is using Jaish-e-Mohammad, a friend of Taliban to raise Fidayeen against India - the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy was a suicide bomber operation of In many youth influenced by the Dr were reported to have proceeded to to join in the ISIS battle. All of this has had the effect of making extremely vulnerable to faith-based radicalisation.

Buddhist-Muslim conflict in and has obviously fuelled a unity between the Wahabi radicals and other Islamic fundamentalists following Salafism. There is every likelihood of IS protagonists of Syria- region and the Al Qaeda-Taliban in the Pak Afghan belt working for the common mission of spreading to other parts of the Muslim world. Some ill-informed analysts earlier projected Al Qaeda and ISIS as political rivals - little knowing that in Islam, is rooted in faith and the belief that 'Quran is the best Constitution' runs through the Muslim psyche. represents the largest chunk of the Muslim world and it is particularly important for India to insulate the people here from the permeating radicalisation that turns the mind of even the educated and well to do people. Faith-based terror that Islamic radicals use in the name of Jehad targets the US-led West for historical and political reasons. However, Mujahideen of both Wahabi and Salafi streams also attack the Shiites for ideological opposition as well as the historical memory of the Kharijite revolt against Caliph that provided the foundation for Sunnism. And, finally, these extremists take on the world of idolatrous people wherever they can. The destruction of Buddhist statues at Bamiyan by the Taliban is not a distant memory.

India is a democratic republic that uses two powerful instruments of secularism - development of all and protection of law for every citizen - and if we have to stand up to a hostile neighbour who was out to meddle into our domestic by playing the card of religion, we must haul up any organisations or individuals who tended to endorse this mischief of Pakistan in any manner of speaking. Tawheed or Unity of God is a welcome part of faith in Islam but if its exclusivism generates an acute 'rejectionist' outlook towards others then a democratic dispensation will have a problem.

India has no place for this form of extremism entering the arena of The bulk of all communities in India shares the common problem of livelihood and economic uplift. in general as well as the CEC in the context of elections in particular, must unleash their power in a fuller measure against those who in print or by word of mouth projected militant religion into politics. scan should be stepped up to detect exposure to Islamic radicalism and outreach to parents expanded to help a timely correction of young minds trapped by it. The 2019 saw the opposition indulging in the play of identity politics - its message clearly is that this will not work any more in India.

(The is a former The views expressed in this article are personal. The can be reached at dichpa1939@gmail.com)

--IANS

pathak/am

