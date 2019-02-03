Rahul Gandhi qualified to become PM: Tejashwi

on Sunday said that was qualified to be the

" is capable and qualified to hold the PM's post," said in his address at 'Jan Aakansha' rally here.

The reiterated that all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the and its in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that had forgotten all the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign and failed to fulfill any of them.

--IANS

ik/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)