BJP leadership carrying out worst political vendetta: Mamata

Rahul Gandhi qualified to become PM: Tejashwi

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi was qualified to be the Prime Minister.

"Rahul Gandhi is capable and qualified to hold the PM's post," Tejashwi Yadav said in his address at Congress 'Jan Aakansha' rally here.

The RJD leader reiterated that all like-minded parties should unite to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendar Modi had forgotten all the promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign and failed to fulfill any of them.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 14:44 IST

