Rahul promises minimum income guarantee to poor if Cong returns to power

announced Monday that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after the polls due in April-May.

He accused and the ruling BJP of trying to create two Indias -- "one of the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and the other of the poor farmers".

Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' held here to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

"The has decided to take a historic decision... The Congress-led government is going to give minimum income guarantee. This means, each poor person in will have minimum income. This means there will be no hungry, poor people in India," Gandhi said.

He also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers during the function.

Chief Minister and senior P L Punia were among those present at the event.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in last year's state Assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power in the state.

