Rain suspends French Open Quarters

-
ALSO READ
French Open: Federer secures spot in quarter-finals
'In no-man's land': Federer taking 'baby steps' on clay return
Federer gives insight on why he chose to appear in Italian Open
Nadal enters 5th Australian Open final
Thiem ends Federer's clay court return as Djokovic, Nadal edge closer to final
-
The French Open quarterfinal clashes between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Kei Nishikori of Japan, and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland versus his countryman Roger Federer, were suspended on Tuesday due to rain.
Nadal was leading Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 4-2 when the play was halted. Federer was having a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) lead against Wawrinka, while they were tied at 3-3 in the fourth set, reports Efe news.
According to the French Open official Twitter account, the matches will not be resumed before 6.30 p.m. local time.
--IANS
kk/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU