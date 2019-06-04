Rain suspends French Open Quarters

quarterfinal clashes between of and of Japan, and of versus his countryman Roger Federer, were suspended on Tuesday due to rain.

Nadal was leading Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 4-2 when the play was halted. Federer was having a 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) lead against Wawrinka, while they were tied at 3-3 in the fourth set, reports news.

According to official account, the matches will not be resumed before 6.30 p.m. local time.

