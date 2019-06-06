Rajasthan Congress MLA takes pot shots at police

Former of Police (DGP) and MLA on Thursday took jibes at the with a series of tweets, accusing the force of managing the media, but not crime.

"All of a sudden there is spurt in crime in Appears, police is managing media not crime. Need to fix accountability, not to offer lame excuse. People have lost faith and government is getting bad name," Meena tweeted, tagging Chief Minister

In another tweet, in which he tagged Rahul Gandhi, Meena said, "The response of police, be it Thanagazi gangrape or Harbhajan murder of Tonk, has been shameful. Instead of arresting the criminals, police was victimising the victims and shielding the criminals. The leadership was misinformed."

In a third tweet, the lawmaker said, "Being an elected and a former DGP I visited the spot, was surprised to learn how the police twisted the facts and misled It appears there is a vested interest. Poor people have lost hope and faith. Time to wake up."

Meena had earlier sat on a hunger strike protesting the functioning of the police, who allegedly thrashed a to death in district a few days back. The relatives of the deceased claimed that the police had killed him.

Meena's outbursts came two days after another state Minister, Vishwendra Singh, criticised the functioning of the police.

On Tuesday, Singh tweeted, "The police lied to me. The culprit has not been caught. I am fed up of their lies. Deputy SP Parmal has gone on a search without Shraddha Pachori, the nominated I need help from the people of Bharatpur to come out on the streets in support of this 9-year-old girl."

Singh was referring to a recent case in which the police allegedly did not take any action against a murder accused even after his 9-year-old daughter gave a statement against her father who reportedly killed her mother in front of her eyes.

On Wednesday, Singh tweeted, "Finally justice! The husband of the murdered lady, the main culprit has been caught. I thank for his intervention."

