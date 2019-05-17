Court turns down actor Karan Oberoi's bail plea in rape case

A sessions court here Friday denied to television Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman.

S Baghele turned down the actor's plea.

Oberoi, 40, who has acted in some television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested earlier this month after the woman, who was in a relationship with him since 2016, lodged a complaint with that he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage.

Oberai's lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, said the allegations levelled by the woman were "false" and that they will apply for in the high court.

The woman had also alleged that he shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money from her while threatening to release the clips.

