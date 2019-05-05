Re-polling in Shahjahanpur, Hamirpur, Agra on May 6

-
Re-polling will be held in 10 polling stations in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
Eight centres in Shahjahanpur, one in Hamirpur and one in Agra will hold voting from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
The Election Commission has ordered re-polling as electronic voting machine (EVM) and VVPAT malfunctioning in these booths delayed the voting process by two or more hours. --IANS
