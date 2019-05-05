Re-polling in Shahjahanpur, Hamirpur, Agra on May 6

Re-polling will be held in 10 polling stations in on Monday.

Eight centres in Shahjahanpur, one in Hamirpur and one in will hold voting from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.

The has ordered re-polling as electronic voting machine (EVM) and VVPAT malfunctioning in these booths delayed the voting process by two or more hours. --IANS

hindi-pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)