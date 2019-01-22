Reliance Entertainment's Amblin secures 10 Oscar nominations

Three films -- "Green Book", "First Man" and " One" -- backed by D. Ambani-owned Entertainment's have scored a total of 10 nominations for

The nominations were announced in on Tuesday.

"Green Book" finds a spot in five categories: Best Picture, Best in a Leading Role (Viggo Mortensen), Best Supporting (Mahershala Ali), Best Original Screenplay (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly) and Best Film Editing ( Vito).

The film is based on a true story of friendship and relationship between a working class Italian-American bouncer who becomes a of an African-American on a tour of venues through the 1960's American South.

"First Man", which features in the role of Neil Armstrong, has landed four nominations which tilt towards the technical aspects of filmmaker. It stands a chance to win in the Best Production Design ( and Kathy Lucas), Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects categories.

There's also " One", also backed by It is nominated in the Visual Effects category.

"It is exciting news, and truly says a lot about how a compelling story always works. We are extremely proud to be associated with both these films and we hope for the best," Shibashish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Entertainment, told IANS.

The nominations called for celebrations at Amblin Entertainment, a film and television production company founded by Spielberg. It is a joint venture with Entertainment, apart from and

A tweet on the official handle of Amblin read: "It's been a long road to this moment, and we're so happy to have seen our film Green Book lovingly embraced by so many all along the way."

"Congratulations to our stellar production teams on 'First Man' for their four nominations. We're to the moon with pride!"

For " One", Amblin wrote: "First to the egg! 'Ready Player One' has been nominated for a Award! Congratulations to our VFX teams!"

will be held on February 24, and will be aired in on Star Movies.

