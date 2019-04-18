Left mere onlookers this Lok Sabha polls: Antony

Working Committee member and MP on Thursday said that forces were mere onlookers in this elections.

"The fight is between the and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while is nowhere in the picture and are mere onlookers. But we would need their support, in case the (UPA) and others fall short of a majority to keep out the from a second term," said Antony.

Antony's statewide "yatra" touching all the 20 constituencies in the 14 districts of the state is on its last leg in Kollam, about 70 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

While claiming that the Congress-led (UDF) is all set to sweep the polls, he said there won't be any change in governance in on account of that.

" government can use the setback they are going to suffer in the polls for course correction in governance. They are going to suffer because of their arrogance and autocratic style of functioning. (Chief Minister) Pinarayi Vijayan has the same style as Narendra Modi," Antony said.

Antony also slammed both Vijayan and Modi for the manner in which the entire Sabarimala temple issue was handled.

"It's surprising to hear from Modi that if they are given another term, they will come with suitable laws to protect the tradition and culture of Sabarimala. Where was he all this while? Both Vijayan and Modi turned Sabarimala into a sensitive and volatile issue. Both of them are equally responsible for it," Antony said.

