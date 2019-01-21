Revenue collection files gutted in Ghaziabad

-
ALSO READ
AIG receives UK approval for Brexit restructure
Citigroup reports surprise drop in quarterly revenue, shares slip
Citigroup adjusted profit rises 14 percent on lower expenses
Citi says female employees earn 29 percent less than men
UK regulator to probe "rip off" providers after super complaint
-
Important files related to revenue collection were damaged in a fire that broke in the office of Additional Inspector General (AIG) Stamp located in the city.
The incident occurred on Monday morning on the fourth floor office of the collectorate building.
Fire officer Sudhir Kumar Singh said his office had received the information at 9.30 am on Monday from the collectorate. "We reached the spot within 10 minutes and succeeded in controlling the fire within an hour. But all the files lying in the officer were gutted," said Singh.
"Primarily it seems the fire was sparked by short-circuit. But that would be clear after an investigation is completed," Singh added.
The office contains files pertaining to the audit of 36 districts. The district magistrate has ordered a detailed investigation.
--IANS
sps/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU