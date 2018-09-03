Messi snubbed as Ronaldo, Salah and Modric nominated for FIFA best player award

was left off the shortlist for the FIFA's men's of the year award on Monday as his old rival was named alongside and

Messi has dominated the award along with Ronaldo over the past decade, but the star has been omitted from the list of contenders after featuring in the top three for 11 straight years.

The 31-year-old Argentine was runner-up for the prestigious prize in 2007 and 2008 before winning it for the first of five successive years in 2009.

Messi and Ronaldo, the world's two best players, have been engaged in a fascinating duel for the sport's top individual and club honours for over a decade.

Now Messi's absence from the shortlist opens the way for Ronaldo, also a five-time winner of the award, to move ahead in their personal battle.

forward Ronaldo lifted a fourth title in five years in May before joining Italian champions Juventus in July.

The 33-year-old won the of the year crown in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Joining Ronaldo on the shortlist is his former Real team-mate Modric, who enjoyed a superb season for club and country.

As well as his influential displays in Real's triumph, the was the key man for his country as they reached their first final, finishing as runners-up to

and forward Salah has also impeccable credentials as a potential winner of the award.

Salah enjoyed a record-breaking first season with as his goals propelled Jurgen Klopp's side to the final and set a host of individual club landmarks.

France's World Cup-winning Didier Deschamps, and were nominated as the finalists for FIFA's of the year award.

Deschamps became just the third man to win as a and with victory over Dalic's in while Zidane led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League win in May before suddenly stepping down.

The best prize is to be contested by Tottenham and France's Hugo Lloris, and Leicester's and and Real

The 10 nominees for the Puskas Award for best goal include Real forward Gareth Bale's stunning overhead kick in against and Ronaldo's superb bicycle kick against Juventus, scored while he was still with Real.

and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, Dzsenifer Marozsan of and Lyon, and five-time winner Marta, of and Orlando Pride, have been shortlisted for the women's prize.

