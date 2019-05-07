Ryan Reynolds turned into Detective Pikachu for kids

says he did " Pikachu" for his children.

"When I first heard about this film, '... Pikachu', I was excited to do a film that my kids would love. For me, that's a big one because then I can watch it with them," Reynolds said in a statement.

Ryan shares two daughters and Inez, with They are expecting their third child.

" Pikachu" stars Reynolds as detective It is based on the Pokemon brand -- one of the world's most popular multi-generation entertainment properties.

The story begins when detective goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, detective " Pikachu" will be released pan by Pictures on May 10.

Talking about the work in the film, Reynolds said: "When you see a fully rendered version of him, you feel you can just reach out and touch him and cuddle him... I've never seen this kind of interaction before on the scale like this. I've worked with characters in stuff like 'Deadpool' but to do something like is really special."

Are there any similarities between and Reynolds?

"Detective Pikachu's got some sass. He has got some serious attitude. He's kind of a larger than life character and he has to be because he looks like a little yellow cotton ball. If someone fried me and injected me into this yellow guy, that's basically who he is. So I try to bring as much personality out through the characters as I possibly can."

For Reynolds, reading the script of the movie was a huge education about the Pokemon world.

"I found myself reacting to each character and immediately Googling them to see what they look like. You're going to see an absolute tonne and variety of Pokemon in this movie. There's a lot of little eggs planted in there as well. Fans that know and love it are really going to be into it. And those who are the uninitiated (ones) are also going to find it pretty amazing."

