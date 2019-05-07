JUST IN
Joined mother's rally as a daughter: Sonakshi Sinha

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she didn't become a part of her mother Poonam Sinha's rally as a celebrity, but as a daughter.

Earlier this month, Sonakshi held a road show for Poonam who is contesting the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate. Sonakshi was accompanied by her brother Kushh Sinha as they campaigned for their mother.

"I was very happy to be in Lucknow with my mother and was overwhelmed with the turnout and support that we saw at our rally," Sonakshi said in a statement.

"I wasn't there as a celebrity but in the capacity of a daughter to support her mother," she added.

On the film front, the actress is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in "Mission Mangal", a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in "Bhuj: The Pride of India" and reprising her role of Rajjo in "Dabangg 3".

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 11:38 IST

