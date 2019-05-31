Sabarimala issue will be taken care of: V. Muraleedharan

V. Muraleedharan, the only from to be inducted as a in Narendra Modi's new government on Friday, has said that the vexed temple issue would be taken care of.

"The BJP has already made it very clear that it would take care of the issue. Therefore I need not say anything about it. Let's just wait for a while," said the 60-year-old member from

Muraleedharan did not hide his displeasure with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who failed to turn up for Modi's swearing-in. He however, made it clear that this would not affect the relationship between the Centre and the state.

He said the BJP and the CPI-M were different political parties and there would always be a difference of opinion between them.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)