Leaders quitting as Congress is sinking ship: Shahnawaz

BJP's Hussain on Friday mocked the by calling it a 'sinking ship' after one of its spokespersons, Chaturvedi, quit the grand old party and joined the

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Hussain said: " is like a sinking ship and that is the reason its leaders are abandoning the party."

The former Union was referring to the resignation of from the earlier in the day.

later joined the in in the presence of

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Hussain said that after the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, it has become clear that there is a Modi wave across the country.

"The opposition parties also know this and that is why the and the are holding a joint rally with arch-rivals Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav coming together on one stage," he said.

The also said that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held a joint rally despite allegations that Mulayam Singh Yadav once planned to kill Mayawati.

He also claimed that both the SP and the BSP were corrupt and dynastic parties.

"They are coming together because they are afraid of the Modi wave," he said.

Hussain also took a pot shot at Shatrughan Sinha, who recently joined the Congress.

"While participating in his wife Poonam Sinha's roadshow, Sinha praised Mayawati when the Congress candidate in was hoping Sinha him to campaign for him. But he campaigned for the SP leader," Hussain said.

--IANS

aks/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)