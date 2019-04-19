No unanimity yet in Congress on AAP tie-up

The on Friday said it is yet to decide unanimously on a poll alliance with Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier this week AAP's claimed that it had failed to convince the grand old party on forming an alliance.

chief said, "Whenever there is a firm decision unanimously inside the on the alliance with AAP, we will communicate to the media. The proposed alliance is only for Delhi, not for and "

The two have been engaged in alliance talks for the past several weeks. On Wednesday, told the media that wanted an alliance with the Congress in order to stop the BJP "but it seems the Congress is not interested".

"We wanted an alliance on 18 seats, but unfortunately, Congress is not ready for any compromise on seat sharing. Together, we could have defeated BJP," he said.

Singh said he met Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ahmed Patel, but the alliance could not be finalised.

He said the two parties initially agreed on 4:3 seat distribution in where four seats would be allocated to

Singh said AAP had also proposed a 6:3:1 seat sharing in under which Congress would fight six seats, three and one candidate would be fielded by the AAP.

