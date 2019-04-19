No unanimity yet in Congress on AAP tie-up

-
The Congress on Friday said it is yet to decide unanimously on a poll alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Lok Sabha elections.
Earlier this week AAP's spokesperson claimed that it had failed to convince the grand old party on forming an alliance.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Whenever there is a firm decision unanimously inside the Congress on the alliance with AAP, we will communicate to the media. The proposed alliance is only for Delhi, not for Punjab and Haryana."
The two have been engaged in alliance talks for the past several weeks. On Wednesday, AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media that AAP wanted an alliance with the Congress in order to stop the BJP "but it seems the Congress is not interested".
"We wanted an alliance on 18 seats, but unfortunately, Congress is not ready for any compromise on seat sharing. Together, we could have defeated BJP," he said.
Singh said he met Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, P.C. Chacko and Ahmed Patel, but the alliance could not be finalised.
He said the two parties initially agreed on 4:3 seat distribution in Delhi where four seats would be allocated to AAP.
Singh said AAP had also proposed a 6:3:1 seat sharing in Haryana under which Congress would fight six seats, Jannayak Janata Party three and one candidate would be fielded by the AAP.
