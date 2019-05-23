Saffron surge sweeps N-E states too (2nd Lead)

The surge that swept the entire country on Thursday also gripped India's north-east with the BJP leading in 14 out of the total 25 seats in the eight northeastern states.

In Assam, BJP is leading in nine out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats including (Diphu), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Mangaldai, Tezpur and Silchar seats while the party is also leading in the two Lok Sabha seats each in and Tripura, and one of the two Lok Sabha seats in

The BJP is ruling in Arunachal Pradesh, and in state assemblies.

In Assam, the is likely to retain its tally of three seats this time winning the Kaliabar, Nowgong and Barpeta Lok Sabha seats. While Kaliabar is a fortress of Congress, the party is likely to gain in Barpeta and Nowgong Lok Sabha seats, which were held by All United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and BJP respectively in the past.

Nowgong Lok Sabha seat is important as Nowgong used to be a citadel of the BJP held by sitting MP and Union for railway, Rajen Gohain.

BJP's alliance partner, Parishad (AGP), who contested three seats failed to make any impact.

The AIUDF led by in is likely to retain the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat. The Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat in is likely to be retained by sitting Lok Sabha MP, Naba Kumar Sarania, an

Chief Minister credited the for the victory, saying the people of the country have reposed faith in the visionary leadership of the

--IANS

ah/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)