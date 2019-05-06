Samajwadis allege booth capturing in Kunda

The has alleged in in Uttar Pradesh's seat. He claimed that had taken place at more than 50 polling booths.

A delegation of leaders led by reached the office of the to lodge a formal complaint.

"We have made complaints but no one is taking action. The ruling party is misusing the official machinery," he said.

Chaudhary also blamed the for not behaving in an impartial manner.

He said: "The ruling party is determined to murder democracy to gain power and the is being used for this. The voters are being harassed. There is no arrangement for water in most polling stations, especially those located in areas with a poor and minority population. In some places, the voters are being turned back."

is the assembly seat of independent MLA who is also the of the His candidates are contesting on Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh seats.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)