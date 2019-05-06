Samajwadis allege booth capturing in Kunda

-
The Samajwadi Party has alleged booth capturing in Kunda in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that booth capturing had taken place at more than 50 polling booths.
A delegation of Samajwadi Party leaders led by Rajendra Chaudhary reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer to lodge a formal complaint.
"We have made complaints but no one is taking action. The ruling party is misusing the official machinery," he said.
Chaudhary also blamed the Election Commission for not behaving in an impartial manner.
He said: "The ruling party is determined to murder democracy to gain power and the state machinery is being used for this. The voters are being harassed. There is no arrangement for water in most polling stations, especially those located in areas with a poor and minority population. In some places, the voters are being turned back."
Kunda is the assembly seat of independent MLA Raja Bhaiyya who is also the President of the Jansatta Party. His candidates are contesting on Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh seats.
