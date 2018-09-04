Schools, colleges closed in J&K's Pulwama

Authorities closed colleges and secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir's district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday after a youth was killed in clashes with security forces.

Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed in firing by the security forces on Monday in Gusoo village during clashes with protesters and stone pelting mobs.

The areas in south have been tense ever since the news spread.

Authorities also ordered suspension of between and district.

Elsewhere in the valley, the situation remained normal with universities, colleges and schools functioning as usual.

