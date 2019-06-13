Pakistan fan trolled on social media after loss to Oz

A fan was trolled on after the team failed to beat Australia, even after getting the chance to be on the driver's seat, in their Cup clash on Wednesday.

Even the (ICC), used the person's dejected look, turning his face away from the action at the ground, as a to depict the grim picture during the match.

There were many other memes which flooded as fans brought to the fore a familiar picture where come so close to winning but, more often than not, stumble at the final hurdle.

Pacer returned with career-best figures of 5/30 to bowl out for 307 in 49 overs, with (107) starring with a hundred while scored 82.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, were in the hunt till the end with (40) and (45) sharing a 64-run eighth wicket partnership. But got Wahab out and it was downhill from there on as Pakistan lost by 41 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan were 136/2 at one stage but then lost three wickets for just 11 runs. On the field, they were poor, to say the least, as they dropped sitters.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals in a crunch tie on Sunday, and fans would hope they can get their house in order then.

--IANS

dm/kk/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)