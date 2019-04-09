US man charged over plans to run down pedestrians

-
US federal prosecutors said they have filed a criminal charge against a man who they say planned to run down pedestrians on the National Harbour waterfront, a popular tourist site near Washington, the media reported.
According to the US attorney's office in Maryland on Monday, Rondell Henry, 28, was inspired by the Islamic State (IS) terror group when he stole a U-Haul van from a parking garage on March 26, The New York Times reported.
He has been charged with interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.
The prosecutors said that Henry, a computer engineer, drove the van on March 27 to Dulles International Airport, where he got out and tried, unsuccessfully, for more than two hours to find a way through security.
Henry then got back in the U-Haul and drove to the National Harbour in Maryland.
According to prosecutors, Henry then walked around looking for an ideal spot to mimic a 2016 Bastille Day attack in Nice, France, in which a truck rammed into a crowd of spectators, killing 87 people, including the perpetrator.
Because the crowds at the National Harbour waterfront were less, he delayed his plans, the prosecutors said, adding that he broke into a boat and hid there overnight.
He was arrested the next day.
