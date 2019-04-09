US man charged over plans to run down pedestrians

US federal prosecutors said they have filed a criminal charge against a man who they say planned to run down pedestrians on the waterfront, a popular near Washington, the media reported.

According to the US attorney's office in on Monday, Rondell Henry, 28, was inspired by the Islamic State (IS) group when he stole a U-Haul van from a parking garage on March 26, reported.

He has been charged with of a stolen vehicle.

The prosecutors said that Henry, a computer engineer, drove the van on March 27 to Dulles International Airport, where he got out and tried, unsuccessfully, for more than two hours to find a way through security.

Henry then got back in the U-Haul and drove to the in

According to prosecutors, Henry then walked around looking for an ideal spot to mimic a 2016 attack in Nice, France, in which a truck rammed into a crowd of spectators, killing 87 people, including the perpetrator.

Because the crowds at the waterfront were less, he delayed his plans, the prosecutors said, adding that he broke into a boat and hid there overnight.

He was arrested the next day.

