Sikkim has over 4.23 lakh electors

The total number of electors in stood at 423,325 as per the final published here on Thursday, said

Releasing the final with January 1 as the qualifying date, Telang said 216,222 of the voters were males and 207,103 females.

There were two persons from the third gender while 2,000 voters have identified themselves as persons with disabilities.

Since the population profile of is young, maximum voters fall within the age group of 18 to 45 years.

Addressing the media, the said the hard copies of the would be available in a few days and a copy each would be provided free of cost to all recognised political parties.

He said there will be 567 polling stations for the Lok Sabha polls.

--IANS

ssp/oeb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)