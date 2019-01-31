SC dismisses plea against Asthana's appointment as DG BCAS

The on Thursday rejected a PIL challenging the appointment of as General, (DG BCAS), as it was contrary to the law and the service rules.

Besides challenging the appointment of Asthana, a former Special Director, who had locked horns with then Alok Verma, PIL petitioner Manohar Lal Sharma had sought placing Asthma under suspension till investigation against him on the allegation of corruption was over.

The PIL petitioner had also sought the quashing of the proceedings of January 10, 2019 meeting of the by which Verma was removed as of the investigating agency.

Dismissing the PIL, the bench of Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice today said, "Multiple causes of action have been combined, one having no connection with the other."

The court further said, "While some of the reliefs sought may lie, if at all, within the jurisdiction of the Service Tribunal, the other reliefs sought are not appropriate for being dealt with in the manner in which they have been projected."

The court said, "We, therefore, decline to entertain this petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The same is accordingly dismissed."

