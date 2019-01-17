Singapore's Scoot airline to expand service in India

Low-cost Scoot, a part of the Airlines Group, on Thursday announced the addition of three new south Indian cities -- Coimbatore, and -- to its global route map.

In a statement issued here, said the three new routes are due to be transferred over from sister

Following that, will be the only operating direct non-stop flights from and to

"Flights from to will commence as soon as May 7, and flights from and will start from October 27, all subject to regulatory approval," the statement said.

In India, already operates seven existing routes from Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and

To commemorate the new routes, Scoot has introduced a major limited-time sale on flights from all its points, including Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam, from January 14 to 28 on its website.

One-way promotional fares (inclusive of tax) begin from Rs 4,500 for Economy FLY, for trips to 27 cities in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the and via Singapore.

"With three new cities, is a big part of our growth in this year. As we ramp up our operations in the region and establish a local team to help support our long-term objectives, customers can look forward to more affordable fares and innovative offerings from us," Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, was quoted as saying in the statement.

--IANS

vj/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)