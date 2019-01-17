Microsoft tests separating Search from Cortana in Windows 10

-
Microsoft is separating Search and voice assistant Cortana in Windows 10, giving them their own distinct locations on the taskbar.
For now, this interface change is part of the latest build for Windows 10 to be tested by insiders but could be part of the next major update to Windows 10, which is planned for April.
"When it rolls out to you, you'll find clicking the 'Search' box in the taskbar will give you the best in house search experience and clicking the Cortana icon will launch you straight into our voice-first digital assistant experience," the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.
With the next update to Windows 10, the software giant aims to improve the user experience.
"this release should improve your experience in updating the search landing page design, enhancing your search results and integrating Microsoft To-Do with Cortana," the post added.
In addition to this, the company is also focusing on revamping the "Start" function reliability and on adding advanced font management options as part of the April update for Windows 10.
Windows 10 was released as the successor to Windows 8.1 in July 2015.
