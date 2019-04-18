SP, BSP caused immense damage to UP: Rahul

on Thursday attacked the and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), saying they are scared of and they caused immense damage to the state during their rule.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi targeted Modi on a range of issues including jobs and problems faced by farmers.

He said the used self-description of Modi as "chowkidar" and people responded to it with "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

"But the leaders of SP and BSP don't utter such words because they are scared of Narendra Modiji. We speak openly. If Narendra Modiji is a thief, then and will openly say in every meeting," he said.

"SP, BSP and BJP have done immense damage to Once UP used to lead other states but these three parties devastated this state," he said, adding that party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia are spreading the ideology of Congress in UP to pave the way for formation of a Congress government in the state in the next Assembly polls.

"We shall give such an outstanding government in UP that the whole country will look at it as model," he said.

He accused at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath government in of not fulfilling their promises.

"What has changed during the past five years? Modij had spoken lies to the people and today the reality has come before the people of the country," he said.

Gandhi referred to Nyay scheme of the party that seeks to provide Rs 72,000 every year to the poorest 20 per cent of families.

He said that 15-30 industralists benefited due to waiver of loans by the government.

"The chowkidar took away money from your pockets by bringing in demonetisation and implementing Gabbar Singh Tax and put this money into the pocket of Anil Ambani," he alleged, adding that the Congress will put the money in the pockets of the poor.

He accused the government of not arresting economic fugitives like Nirav Modi, and

Gandhi said there are "two Indias", with industrialists not being sent to jail for non-payment of outstanding loans. The Congress government will take a decision that no will be sent to jail on account of non-payment of dues, he said.

"We want one where everyone should treated in same manner and get Nyay," he stressed.

Gandhi talked about the Congress promise of filling 22 lakh vacancies in the government sector in one year and said 10 lakh youth can be given employment in panchayats in the country.

He said the Congress has also promised that any youth wanting to start business can do so for three years without government permission. "Whosoever creates employment in UP, the government banks would open their gates to him."

Referring to Modi making elaborate speeches on national security and nationalism, he said the biggest issue concerning national security is unemployment but the does not address it.

Gandhi also said that nobody will go scot-free in Rafale deal controversy.

"The manner in which swift action was taken for farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, similar swift action will be taken in the Rafale scam and after due investigation, nobody will be spared.

"The moment an investigation is held in the Rafale scam, only the names of two chowkidars will surface -- and Narendra Modi," he said.

--IANS

ps/nir

