SpiceJet-Emirates MoU signals wider partnership ahead

In what suggests a beginning of larger partnership, has announced to enter into a code-share agreement with Dubai's

The development assumes significance as grounded Jet Airways' resurrection seems difficult throwing opportunity for other carriers to grab. So far, has led the race of capturing the domestic market share by inducting dozens of Jet's grounded aircraft.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad has 24 per cent strategic stake in now-grounded Following the strategic investment, the two carriers significantly raised flight numbers on India- route and bolstered onward connect ions.

"SpiceJet, India's favourite carrier, and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a reciprocal codeshare agreement, which is set to open new routes and destinations for passengers travelling between and popular destinations across America, Europe, and the Middle East," the Gurugram-based carrier said in a statement.

The said that the MoU is part of the airline's international expansion strategy.

"This new partnership should immensely benefit passengers travelling on both While passengers from across will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity leveraging vast network across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, those travelling to on Emirates will b e able to travel to 51 destinations across our domestic network," he said.

SpiceJet had last Thursday had said it will induct as many as 27 planes in a record time of less than two weeks. The is the second biggest carrier by domestic market share of 13.7 per cent (as on February). It has a fleet of 48 737s, 27 Q-400s and one freighter.

