SpiceJet to connect Durgapur with Mumbai

on Friday said it will commence two new daily flights connecting the underserved market of with from June 25.

The Durgapur-Mumbai- route was awarded to the under UDAN III and is exclusive to the airline, thereby making it the only carrier to offer on the sector. will be deploying 737 on the route.

" earmarks the carrier's 13th destination under the regional connectivity scheme," it said in a statement.

The will also launch its Chennai-Durgapur-Chennai UDAN flight in the current summer schedule.

Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, located at Andal, is India's first private-sector serving both the industrial cities of Durgapur and

The carrier currently operates 35 daily flights under UDAN.

--IANS

bdc/mr

