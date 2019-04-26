18 young Indian scientists in Google contest

on Friday selected 18 young scientists from who will compete in the 2019 Fair contest for the winning prize of $50,000 and other rewards.

The global competition inspires teenagers in the group of 13-18 years to solve real-world problems with science, technology, engineering and maths.

This year's competition saw thousands of entries from more than 100 countries representing some innovative ideas in and technology, said.

From addressing health-related issues to creating more eco-friendly adhesives and fuel to making our water safe to drink, the young students from presented novel and creative ideas.

The entries were evaluated based on the creativity, scientific merit and potential for impact of each submission to narrow down the entries to 100 finalists globally, Google said, adding that the regional finalists will receive a prize including Chromebook and goodies from the company.

